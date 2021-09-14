District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Richard Brian Lumley, 51, of Ellwood City, two counts of motor vehicle violation and one count of extermination/infestation.
•Donielle L. Kelosky, of Rancho Cucamonga, Cal., weeds.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Dalton P. Robinson, 25, of Waterford, charged by state police with harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
State police charged the following:
•Shane Matthew Coast, 21, of Volant, driving under the influence, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, resisting arrest, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to use safety belt, disregarding traffic lane, driving at an unsafe speed, failure to stop at stop sign, turning movements and required signals violation, restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation and failure to keep right.
•Aairyuane Tevin Samuels, 18, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving at an unsafe speed, exceeding the speed limit, careless driving and failure to carry license.
•Andrew James Moore, 37, of New Castle, harassment.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Aaron M. Windhorst, 38, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of signaling improperly.
•Lawrence R. Austin, 69, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of not using low beam and accident damage to unattended vehicle or property.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•George J. Graham, 76, of New Castle, storing or accumulating abandoned or junked motor vehicles.
•William A. Cheslock Jr., 71, of New Castle, nuisance property.
