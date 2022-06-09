Police
STATE
•Accident. Police on patrol approached a one-vehicle accident on the Route 422 Bypass in Taylor Township around 8:55 p.m. Tuesday. The driver, whom police did not identify, was the occupant in the vehicle. He told troopers that his car hydroplaned going eastbound and he hit the center median guide cable. His car was towed. No injury was reported. Police said he is to be cited.
•Accident. A car driven Stefanie A. Montgomery, 44, of Sharon was stopped at a stop sign at Johnston Road and Route 158 in Wilmington Township around 9:25 a.m. Saturday. As she proceeded into the intersection, her car hit an SUV going north on Route 158 that was driven by Peter J. Malloy, 51, of Pittsburgh. The crash forced both vehicles into a wooden barrier on the northeast shoulder of the road. One passenger from each of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and were taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital. Both cars were towed. The New Wilmington Borough Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
•Hit and run. Shandi L. Hart, 35, of New Castle was driving south on Mercer Road when she was hit from behind by a vehicle that left the scene. No injuries were reported.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Steven G. Stunkard, 44, of New Castle, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment and conspiracy-retail theft.
•William G. Gabriel, 61, of New Castle, operating vehicle without ignition interlock.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Lindsay Marie Warner, 31, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding traffic lane, careless driving and failure to use safety belt.
•William D. Viccari, 52, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with harassment.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•STB Property Management LLC, of Ellwood City, weeds.
•Kristen Rice, 56, of Baden, weeds and rodent harborage.
•Paul Masters/DBA Interstate Real Estate Services, of Ellwood City, weeds and rodent harborage.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Robert Allen Federer, 27, of New Castle, charged by state police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, intent to possess a controlled substance, exceeding the speed limit, driving at an unsafe speed and careless driving.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Wayne Sailar, 46, of Pulaski, charged by Pulaski Township police with receives advance payment for services and fails to perform and theft by deception.
Commonn pleas sentences Dominick Motto
William Napier Jr. — Following a guilty plea to use/possession of drug paraphernalia, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year and is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. He is to pay court costs and fees of $653.75.
William Napier Jr. — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of nine months to a maximum of one year with nine days served. He is to be referred to the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,025.75.
Andrew Mercado — Following a guilty plea to resisting arrest, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of nine months to a maximum of two years. He is to pay court costs and fees of $605.25.
Andrew Mercado — Following a guilty plea to robbery-inflict threat of bodily injury, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of two years and six months to a maximum of five years with 288 days served. He was also given probation forthree years. He is to pay court costs and fees of $864.25 and restitution of $3,523.28.
Anthony Pye — Following a guilty plea to indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 11 months to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days. He was also given probation for two years. Court costs and fees were not available.
Mark McLaren Jr. — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year with 35 days served, the first 90 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,795.25, fines of $1,500 and restitution of $153.75.
J. Craig Cox
Frank Walker III — Following a guilty plea to conspiracy-manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of six months to a maximum of 12 months with 240 days served. He was also given probation for two years and is to cooperate and testify truthfully as a witness if called upon by the state. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,027.25.
Tyler McMillan — Following a guilty plea to driving without a license, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $315.25 and fines of $200.
Tarra Mesko — Following a guilty plea to use/possession of drug paraphernalia, the defendant was given no further penalty. The defendant is to pay court costs and fees of $709.75.
Karissa Fallen — Following a guilty plea to simple assault, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 89 days to a maximum of one year with 89 days served. She is to pay court costs and fees of $923.92.
Cory Seals — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months,the first seven days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He will have the opportunity to work more than 40 hours per week. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,615.25, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $2,554.
Luis Nunez — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year, the first 90 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He will have the opportunity to work more than 40 hours a week. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,222.75, fines of $2,000 and restitution of $424.
James Trott — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,295.25 and fines of $300.
Jacob Farah — Following a guilty plea to indecent exposure, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year. He is to have no contact with the victim and is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. The defendant is also to undergo sexual offenders assessment. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,362.75.
Continued or moved: Nikko Bongivengo, David Griggs, Lance Wheeler, Jomar Jones.
Inactive: Jennifer Reed
