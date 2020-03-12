District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Brent Adam Hill, 29, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with robbery, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
State police charged the following:
•Andre L. Johnson, 25, of New Castle, five counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance and marijuana-small amount for personal use.
•Tyler Ian Smith, 19, of Rochester, two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count each of cruelty to animals, disorderly conduct and propulsion of missiles onto roadway.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Abba Danielle Frengel, 23, of West Pittsburg, charged by state police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, driving without a license, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, disregarding traffic lane, turning movements and required signals violation, careless driving, no rear lights, failure to use safety belt and operating vehicle without valid inspection.
•Travis Shane Gleeson, 45, of New Castle, charged by Bessemer police with access device fraud.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Andrew Joseph Allender, 20, of Washington, charged by New Wilmington police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving and failure to stop at stop sign.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Kierre T. Chambers, 28, of New Castle, scattering rubbish on land/stream.
•Bryon John Benetas, 41, of New Castle, eight counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal attempt-criminal homicide, eight counts each of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, two counts of making repairs to/selling offensive weapons and one count each of discharge of firearm into occupied structure, firearm not to be carried without a license, possession of an instrument of crime and possession of weapon.
Marriage licenses
Albert L. Antonelli, 53, of New Castle, and Rebecca S. Hogue, 48, of New Castle.
Gregg Lawrence Fields, 31, of New Castle, and Sybal Ann Ward, 27, of New Castle.
Mohamed Gamal Fathelbab, 26, of Hillsville, and Brandi Lyn Griffin, 38, of Hillsville.
John Michael Howard, 24, of New Castle, and Rebekah Grace Topper, 23, of New Castle.
Dustin Lynn Burr, 25, of New Castle, and Laura Abigail Kacprowicz, 26, of New Castle.
Jeffrey Ronald Rosak, 45, of Ellwood City, and Sarah Rose Gadagbui, 30, of Ellwood City.
Jonathan Huston Butler, 34, of New Castle, and Krystal Louise Ferguson, 31, of New Castle.
Stanley Perry Watkins IV, 39, of New Castle, and Michelle Rose Robertson, 42, of New Castle.
Ryan James Black, 37, of New Castle, and Jaime Leigh Ammon, 36, of New Castle.
Sean Michael Snedeker, 28, of Pulaski, and Casey Marie Buttermore, 24, of New Castle.
John Michael Ferry, 43, of New Castle, and Dana Elizabeth Dejohn, 42, of New Castle.
Divorces
Tina Watson, 53, of Enon Valley, from Thomas Watson, 45, of New Castle. They were married August 13, 2010.
Michael S. Cunningham, 42, of New Castle, from Julie M. Cunningham, 42, of New Castle. They were married May 15, 2004.
