Corrections
Local. The blue ribbon winner of the gingerbread house contest at the Festival of Trees, Clifford the Big Red Dog’s Holiday Dog House, was created by the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership early learning classroom of children ages 3 to 5 at Neshannock Memorial School. The information about the creators of the project was incorrect in Saturday’s edition.
Births
To Justin Moore and Taylor Crasilli of New Castle, a son on Nov. 27, 2021 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Floyd M. Hunter and Darian Lane of New Castle, twin daughters on Nov. 22, 2021, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
UNION TOWNSHIP
Accident. Justin Cather of Poland, Ohio, no age provided, was driving a tan Subaru Forester east on West State Street around 12:10 p.m. Saturday when his car struck an eastbound car from behind that was driven by Jodi Gommer of West State Street. The collision occurred at the intersection of Old Youngstown Road. Cather told police he looked down to check his GPS on his phone and could not stop before hitting Gommer’s blue Mazda CX-7. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were towed. Police said Cather will be cited
District judges
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Michael Schmidt, 42, of New Castle, charged by Pulaski Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving an unregistered vehicle, operating vehicle without valid inspection, disregarding traffic lane and intent to possess a controlled substance.
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•James Christopher Brumley, 35, of New Castle, simple assault, resisting arrest and harassment.
•Velvet Marnice Wade, 25, of New Castle, two counts of aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals and one count each of simple assault, resisting arrest, marijuana-small amount for personal use, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and disorderly conduct.
•William Russell, 54, of New Castle, access device fraud and theft by unlawful taking.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Thomas Lee Frazier, 54, of New Castle, charged by state police with five counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and careless driving.
•Ashley M. Hysell, 35, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Zachary Erwin Tarasyuk, 19, of New Castle, charged by state police with scattering rubbish on land/stream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.