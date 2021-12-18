Births
To Desiree Burcham of New Castle and Michael Lane of New Castle, a daughter on Dec. 15, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Richard Carl Worrell III, 31, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Jason Anthony Montgomery, 43, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with causing catastrophe, criminal mischief and recklessly endangering another person.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Brian M. Harper, 41, of Valencia, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with failure to attach tag to big game.
Common pleas sentences
JOHN W. HODGE
Juan A. Suarez — Following a guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 4 years and 6 months to a maximum of 10 years. He is to pay court costs and fees of $930.25.
Carly Margel — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 9 months to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 59 days served. She also received probation for 2 years. She is to pay court costs and fees of $3,864.25.
Samantha Klingensmith — Following a guilty plea to conspiracy-manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 2 years. She is to pay court costs and fees of $2,781.72.
James Johnson — Following a guilty plea of two counts of recklessly endangering another person, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 2 years, the first 90 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring and is to have no contact with the victim. He is to pay court costs and fees of $5,222.75.
DOMINICK MOTTO
Benjamin Harris — Following a guilty plea to institutional vandalism, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 44 days to a maximum of 1 year with 44 days served. Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 2 years, the first 90 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,920.25 and fines of $1,500.00.
Michael Stunkard — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 30 days to a maximum of 1 year with 1 day served. Following a guilty plea to driving without a license, the defendant received no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,513.75, fines of $1,200.00 and restitution of $136.75.
J. CRAIG COX
Veronica Passerrello — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months. Following a guilty plea to driving while operating privileges were suspended or revoked, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,612.75, fines of $1,200.00 and restitution of $272.
John Hawkins — Following a guilty plea to harassment, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 3 days to a maximum of 90 days with 3 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $576.25.
Christopher Kirk — Following a guilty plea to harassment, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $331.25 and fines of $100.
Shannon Lasher — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 3 months to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 56 days served. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,056.75.
Seth Blank — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,480.25, fines of $1,000.00 and restitution of $542.
