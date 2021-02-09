Births
•To William Arthur Coburn Jr. and Brittnay Irene Yough of Grove City, a son on Feb. 3, 2021 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Accident. An SUV driven by Matthew J. Eury, 38, of New Castle, was traveling west on Route 208 in Washington Township around 2:50 p.m. Jan. 24 when his vehicle slid on the icy road. It struck a tree, then hit the back end of another westbound car driven by David J. Carter, 40, of New Castle. No injuries were reported. Eury’s vehicle was towed.
•Accident. Erik Richardson, 20, of New Wilmington escaped injury when his Toyota Tacoma rolled over off Route 208 in Pulaski Township on Jan. 31. Police said he was preparing to turn left and hit a patch of ice. His car overturned onto its roof on the north berm. Richardson refused treatment at the scene. His truck was towed. The Pulaski Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
District judges
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
New Castle police charged the following:
•Selina Florence Marie Talley, 35, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Cortez Hammond, 35, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Dale Alexander Murawski, 46, of Volant, charged by state police with criminal trespass and harassment.
•Kiley Marie Pollio, 41, of Wampum, charged by Shenango Township police with harassment.
•Rashund A. Smith, 42, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police harassment.
New Wilmington police charged the following:
•Trevor Jay Wetzel, 21, of New Wilmington, disorderly house.
•Alexis M. Robinson Baker, 19, of New Castle, disorderly house.
