District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Branden Rogers, 27, of New Castle, criminal attempt-criminal homicide, aggravated assault.
•Kimberly Allen, 48, of New Castle, theft, receiving stolen property.
•Jaylen Jackson, of New Castle, marijuana small amount/personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Shawn T. Gailey, 18, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment.
•Daniel Joseph Daley, 37, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Pennsylvania State Police charged the following:
•Abbagail Rebecca Simons, 37, of Wampum, harassment.
•Michael Josep McPherson, 30, of Enon Valley, harassment
•Thomas Audia, 64, of New Castle, marijuana small amount/personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, public drunkenness and similar misconduct, disorderly conduct.
•Michael Lane Caccia, 56, of Beaver Falls, DUI, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•James A. Hill, 56, of Bessemer, DUI, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Jasmine Golden Moyer, 24, of New Castle, DUI, marijuana small amount/personal use, disorderly conduct.
•Malachi Dwight Copeland, 21, of Leesport, Pennsylvania, DUI.
•Michelle Laree Agnello, 28, of Wampum, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Mackenzie Jen Oczkowski, 18, of New Castle, DUI.
•Hailey Marie Keller, 31, of New Castle, DUI.
•Stephen J. Cooper, 42, of New Galilee, simple assault, harassment.
•Nathan Charles Brannon, 31, of New Castle, marijuana small amount/personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
•Devonna Breshe McKnight, 26, of New Castle, marijuana small amount/personal use, disorderly conduct.
•Charen Brigitte Gilroy, 63, of Portage, Pennsylvania, DUI.
•Dempsey Christopher Ferguson, 18, of Ellwood City, marijuana small amount/personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
•Noah James Emerich, 18, of Ellwood City, DUI, marijuana small amount/personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Kate Ponziani, 20, of Hillsville, charged by Mahoning Township police with simple assault, harassment, public drunkenness and similar misconduct, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Arthur James Michaels, 46, of Harmony, charged by Pulaski Township police with criminal trespass.
•Denzel Ahman Driver, 18, of Erie, charged by Pennsylvania State Police with harassment.
The following were charged by Neshannock Township police:
•Austin Richard Ayers, 26, of New Castle, DUI, harassment.
•Dominic Robert Perrotta, 26, of West Middlesex, DUI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.