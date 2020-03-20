District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Anthony Eugene Alexander, 50, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Stacey Marie Flynn, 39, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Melvin Deandre Johnson Jr., 32, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with two counts each of driving under the influence and not using low beams and one count each of going too slow for conditions and careless driving.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Austin Wayne Greathouse, 21, of New Castle, driving under the influence, careless driving, operating vehicle without required insurance, operating vehicle without valid inspection, fraudulent use/removal of registration plate and driving an unregistered vehicle.
•Matthew Ronald Bales, of New Castle, harassment.
Common pleas court judges
J. Craig Cox
•Tristian Morgan — Following a guilty plea to flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of one year to a maximum of three years. He is to pay court costs and fees of $876.75.
•Tristian Morgan — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of one year to a maximum of three years. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,039.75.
•Omar Moore — Following a guilty plea to aggravated assault, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of three years to a maximum of six years with 112 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $851.75.
•Shawn Niglio — Following a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking, the defendant was sentenced to IPP for a minimum of one year to a maximum of two years. Following guilty pleas to receiving stolen property and conspiracy, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $4,697.44 and restitution of $800.
•Shawn Niglio — Following a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking, the defendant was sentenced to IPP for a minimum of one year to a maximum of two years. Following guilty pleas to receiving stolen property and theft by deception, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $678 and restitution of $40.
•Shawn Niglio — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to IPP for a minimum of one year to a maximum of two years. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,013.25 and restitution of $8.26.
•Katrina Boling — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,478.00, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $129.95.
•Katrina Peterson — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years. The first 90 days of the sentence shall be with restrictive conditions consisting of house arrest with electronic monitoring. The defendant will be permitted to be released from house arrest in order to work at her place of employment. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,892.75, fines of $1,500. and restitution of $262.
•Anthony Francis — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years, the first 90 days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $992.75, fines of $1,500.00 and restitution of $136.75.
•Gineen Cockfield — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to IPP for one year, the first 15 days on restrictive conditions consisting of house arrest with electronic monitoring. She is not to enter the premises of Family Dollar. She is to pay court costs and fees of $2,006.25.
Continuance: Omar Moore
Dominick Motto
•Katrina Wise — Following a guilty plea to criminal mischief, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,624.75 and restitution of $661.91.
•Charles McConnell — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year and is to remain on the premises of his residence for the first 10 days of house arrest. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,067.75 and fines of $500.
•Clent Carrington — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 33 months to a maximum of seven years with 213 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $901.75 and restitution of $113.
•Ortarius Williams Jr. — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of eleven months and 15 days to a maximum of twenty-three months and 15 days with 18 days served. He also received probation for two years. He is to pay court costs and fees of $901.75 and restitution of $230.46.
•Patrick Williams — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years, the first 90 days to be served on house arrest with electronic monitoring. When paroled, the defendant is to be referred to the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. He is to pay court costs and fees of $967.75, fines of $1,500 and restitution of $136.75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.