District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Billy Eugene Flory, 56, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and two counts of criminal use of a communications facilty.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Robert W. Lombardo, 38, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
•Elenka Moss, 51, of New Castle, obstruction of the administration of law/other government functions and disorderly conduct.
•Kortney Maureen May, 30, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Caitlyn Marie Narlee, 35, of New Castle, retail theft.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Savannah Marie Porter, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with weeds.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Kevin Eric Bable V, 28, of New Castle, charged by state police with firearms not to be carried without a license and two counts of harassment.
Mahoning Township police charged the following:
•David Alan Slosser, 56, of Bessemer, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, driving under the influence and vehicle turning left violation.
•Michael A. Martin, 48, of Hilsville, pet confined within the premises of the owner violation.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Heather Lynn Viviano, 50, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with vaccination against rabies required and failure to apply for dog license.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Robert Jon Hamilton, 40, of New Castle, driving under the influence, aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury to designated individuals, following too closely, disregarding traffic lane, vehicle registration suspended, operating vehicle without required insurance, terroristic threats and institutional vandalism.
•Kayla P. Koszela, 31, of New Castle, retail theft.
