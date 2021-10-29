District judges
Melissa A. Amodie
New Castle police charged the following:
•Daniel Lee Tweedlie, 18, of New Brighton, criminal homicide and possession of firearm with manufacture number altered.
•Charles Hall, 26, of Beaver Falls, harassment.
•Pamela J. Smith, 43, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Amanda Smith, 36, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Oak Leaf Garden Apartments, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Deborah Mihok, 65, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Brian John Hudak, 28, of New Castle, charged by state police with disorderly conduct.
•Harold Craig Evans, 35, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor/other vehicle and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
The Pennsylvania Game Commission charged the following:
•Harley J. Peterson, 28, of New Castle, retrieval retain dispose of game and wildlife and littering while fur taking or hunting.
•Daniel M. Pollock, 33, of Slippery Rock, control of property regulations.
•Steven M. Pollock, 63, of Slippery Rock, control of property regulations.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Nicole Marie Lohr, 35, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Charles Walter Friedel, 30, of New Castle, disorderly house.
