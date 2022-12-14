Birth
To Kyle and Kayla Radachy of New Castle, a son born on Dec. 13, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
•Theft. State police said between 5 p.m. Dec. 2 and 7 a.m. Dec. 5, someone removed an orange tarp, brown table, rifle vest and hunting blind on state game land property on South Valley View Road in Pulaski Township. Anyone with information is asked to call (724) 598-2211.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Sawanda Stewart, 39, of New Castle, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
•Krystal Lee Mravintz, 35, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
State police charged the following:
•Meghan Leigh Eells, 32, of Bessemer, retail theft.
•Thomas A. Krueger, 60, of Wampum, driving under the influence, violate hazard regulation and obstructed window.
•Marcus Lee Walker, 38, of New Castle, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, failure to stop at red signal and two counts of failure to stop at stop sign.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Anthony Guy Sullivan, 33, of Enon Valley, receives advance payment for services and fails to perform and theft by deception.
•Nicholas Ramon Graham, 42, of Wampum, two counts of driving under the influence.
