Correction
•Local. Alexandra Isabella sang the national anthem at Sunday’s softball opening night. Her name was incorrect in Tuesday’s edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Tyron Teshawn Scott, 23, of Youngstown, Ohio, charged by New Castle police with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, marijuana-small amount for personal use and disregarding traffic devices.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Donald Wimer, 32, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Tammy Lee Keriakis, 45, of Akron, Ohio, charged by New Wilmington police with disorderly conduct.
•Robert Lee Jones, 41, of Lehigh, Kansas, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with dissemination of explicit sexual material minor and corruption of minors.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission charged:
•Kimberly S. Lary, 47, of Volant, two counts of control of property regulations and one count of littering while hunting/furtaking.
•Harold P. Basham Jr., 47, of Grove City, two counts of control of property regulations and one count of littering while hunting/furtaking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.