District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Niko M. D’Ambrosia, 19, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
•Kelsey Meyers, 24, of New Castle, harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
•Lance Wheeler, 34, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and turning movements and required signals violation.
•William Klein, 53, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking.
•Love Leigh Jackson, 42, of New Castle, harassment and disorderly house.
•James Francis Wilson Jr., 59, of New Castle, indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Jermanisha Quinn Evans, 26, of New Castle, charged by state police with retail theft.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Natasha A. Pugh, 31, of East Liverpool, Ohio, retail theft.
•Donna M. Leeb, 59, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Brandie Yvonne Bell, 27, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
•Gabrielle Marie Buttgereit, 26, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of reckless driving and careless driving.
•Ashley Rose Annarumo, 37, of Wampum, retail theft.
•Joseph Rocco Pezzimenti, 36, of New Castle, criminal trespass.
•Jermanisha Quinn Evans, 26, of New Castle, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
•Michelle Lynn Jones, 34, of Pittsburgh, retail theft.
•James Robert Reid, 37, of New Castle, driving under the influence, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, no rear lights and careless driving.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Francisco William Molina, 35, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Matthew Taylor Midcap, 32, of Sharon, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
