District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
The New Castle police department has charged the following:
•Brian Webb, 47, of New Castle, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
•Ben Davis Talbert Jr., 52, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Brandon Nicolls, 24, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Tyler J. Nicolls, 30, of New Castle, disorderly house.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
New Castle police charged the following:
•Richard Allan Bowser Jr., 20, of New Castle, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
•Michael P. Weston, 36, of New Castle, strangulation, simple assault, harassment and driving without a license.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Errol Perrine, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with two counts of rubbish, weeds and inoperable vehicles.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Jennie A. Stephenson, 42, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with two counts of bribery-benefit.
State police charged the following:
•Jonalynn S. Marco, 65, of Pulaski, three counts each of simple assault, harassment and terroristic threats.
•Robert Douglas Butch, 36, of Mercer, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, disregarding traffic lane, failure to keep right and driving too slowly for conditions.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Mackenzie Brightshue, 24, of New Castle, driving under the influence, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and disregarding traffic lane.
•Jason William Warso, 35, of New Castle, burglary and criminal trespass.
•Joshua R. Bartley Jr., 19, of Youngstown, Ohio, intent to possess a controlled substance, marijuana-small amount for personal use, no rear lights and turning movements and reqired signals violation.
•James E. Fullerton, 61, of Bessemer, two counts of driving under the influence, and one count each of disregarding traffic lane, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and driving an unregistered vehicle.
