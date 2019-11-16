District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Randy Lee Montgomery, 42, of New Castle, two counts of intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and furnishing drug free urine-use or attempt.
•Treyshawn Lamont Littles, 22, of New Castle, perjury.
•Gwendolyn P. Buntman, 18, of New Castle, two counts of criminal mischief and one count each of loitering and prowling at night, criminal trespass and conspiracy-burglary.
•John Wayne Hawkins, 51, of New Castle, indecent assault, false imprisonment and harassment.
•Bernard C. Beaufort, 34, of New Castle, firearm not to be carried without a license- no criminal violation.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Jeff Kramer, 44, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with terroristic threats and simple assault.
