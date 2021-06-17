District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Jeanine Buchanan, 43, of New Castle, charged by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center with disorderly conduct.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Brandon Daniel Bailey, 36, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving and restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation.
•Niko M. Dambrosia, 19, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Antoine Depri Moss, 29, of New Castle, burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mis- chief and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Jessie Marie Holliday, 31, of New Castle, charged by state police with three counts of driving under the influence and four counts of disregarding traffic lane and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, following too closely, failure to stop at red signal, failure to stop at stop sign, turning movements and required signals violation and careless driving.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Richard B. Lumley Jr., 18, of Ellwood City, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.
•Michael Anthony Conrad, 19, of New Castle, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.
•Michael Ray Norris, 33, of Ellwood City, flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment and driving with license suspended.
•William J. Cunningham, 44, of New Castle, harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Amanda Mae Kent, 28, of Bessemer, charged by dog law enforcement with dogs not validly registered under act, failure to comply with sections 503-A or 503-4, dogs outside dwelling/enclosure not physically restrained, dog without muzzle and pet confinement and control violation.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Brian Kent, 29, of New Castle, two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, tamper with/fabricate physical evidence, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, having an improper muffler and disregarding traffic lane.
•Bo Allan Williams, 34, of New Castle, aggravated cruelty to animals and neglect of animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.