Sports. The Mohawk High girls soccer team has been to the playoffs multiple times since 2014. An incorrect number of times was reported in Monday’s edition. The playoff win this year was the team’s first since the 2014 season.

To Shaun Alter of New Castle and Taylor Hawks of Greenville, a daughter on Jan. 1, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell.

MELISSA A. AMODIE

•Niko Marquese D’Ambrosia, 21, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.

RICHARD A. RUSSO

State police charged the following:

•Bethann Yard, 33, of Ellwood City, DUI.

•Travis Glen Gaines, 32, of Pittsburgh, DUI, marijuana-small amount personal use.

