District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Maria Brightshue, of New Castle, charged by New Castle’s code enforcement department with sanitation-exterior property areas and general plumbing violation.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Brandon Michael Duffee, 21, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Kiyon L. Matthews, 39, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Roy Robinson, 53, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Allen Supples, 56, of New Castle, criminal mischief and harassment.
•Dominic Rocco Cook, 28, of Edinburg, disorderly conduct, harassment and two counts of conspiracy-simple assault.
•Daniel H. Watt, 31, of New Castle, disorderly conduct, harassment and two counts of conspiracy-simple assault.
•Robert C. Cook Jr., 50, of New Castle, two counts each of ethnic intimidation and conspiracy-simple assault and one count each of disorderly conduct and harassment.
