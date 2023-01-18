District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Tamara A. Taylor, 49, of New Castle, criminal trespass.
•Shawntelle S. Johnston, 47, of New Castle, criminal trespass.
•Brandy Robertson, 35, of New Castle, false report, resisting arrest, false identification to law enforcement office, disorderly conduct and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Jesse Paul Myers, 40, of New Castle, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, DUI, possession of a controlled substance.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Becki Lee Livolski, 58, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount personal use, disorderly conduct.
•Chad R. Weingartner, 47, of New Castle, DUI.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Taylor Vidmar, 28, of Shippingport, bad checks.
•Ryan Quintez Sandres, 25, of Sharon, DUI.
