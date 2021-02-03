Birth

To Cory Smith and Ashley Winkle of New Castle, a son on Feb. 1, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.

District judges

MELISSA A. AMODIE

New Castle police charged the following:

•James E. Morrison III, 42, of West Pittsburgh, simple assault and harassment.

•Stacy Lynn Rice, 51, of New Castle, three counts of robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of criminal attempt-criminal homicide, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats and simple assault.

•Dana Jean Yerage, 26, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

•Michael Albert Platt, 39, of New Castle, receiving stolen property.

•Jocelyn Ivy Whittier, 29, of Sharon, simple assault and harassment.

JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON

Municipal code enforcement charged the following:

•Kristine Patterson, of Ellwood City, nuisance ordinance.

•Patrick S. Patterson, of Ellwood City, nuisance ordinance.

