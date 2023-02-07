Birth
To Michael and Leanne Masotto, of Sharon, a daughter born on Feb. 4, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Jonathan Phillip, 26, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office with assault by prisoner facility employee, aggravated assault and terroristic threats.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Sierra Elliott, 22, of Follansbee, West Virginia, harassment
•Taylor Yanul, 25, of Wampum, DUI.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT.
•Carrie Ann Duffield, 42, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with DUI.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON.
•Nicole Marie Arnold, 36, of New Castle, charged by state police with DUI, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana-small amount personal use.
