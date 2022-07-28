Corrections
•Local. There will not be Special Olympics basketball game at Saturday’s Freedom Fair Fireworks Festival. Incorrect information provided to The News appeared in Wednesday’s edition.
•Local. A Wednesday story about a locally purchased Cash 5 Quick Cash lottery ticket included the incorrect payout information in a headline. The winning ticket was worth $580,000.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Cortney Sue Haswell, 36, of Rochester, charged by New Castle police with retail theft.
•Tulp III LLC, of New Castle, charged by New Castle’s municipal code department with failure to cut weeds or grass.
The Lawrence County district attorney charged the following:
•Nicole L. Costea, 40, of New Castle, three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Louis Yonta Brewer Jr., 27, of Sharon, three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, two counts of possession of firearm prohibited and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Trenton Dale Mashburn, 35, of Struthers, Ohio, charged by state police with firearms not to be carried without a license, intent to possess a controlled substance, obscured, covered or inhibit visibility to plate, improper sunscreening, prohibited possession and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Jacy Ryan Seaman, 41, of Youngstown, Ohio, retail theft.
•James C. Johnson, 36, of Youngstown, Ohio, conspiracy-retail theft.
•Anthony Lawrence McGeachy, 47, of New Castle, conspiracy-retail theft.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Goldie L. Savage-Snyder, 39, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with weeds.
