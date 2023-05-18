District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Billy James Haswell, 33, of Ellwood City, three counts of DUI and three traffic-related summaries.
•Louis Jonathan Ferrante, 20, of Wampum, small amount of marijuana possession, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock and four traffic-related summaries.
