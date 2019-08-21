Corrections
Living. The Memories Car Cruise featuring The Jaggerz and The Dorals will be on Sunday, Aug. 25. The day was incorrect in a headline in Tuesday’s edition.
Police
STATE
•Accident. No injuries were reported in a one-car accident at 5:22 p.m. Aug. 5 on Interstate 376. Police reported that a Dodge Nitro driven by Christofer M. Russo, 34, of New Castle was eastbound at mile marker 105 when his car hydroplaned because he was going too fast. His car hit a ditch with its rear end, hit a guard rail with its left rear side and spun 180 degrees, stopping against a tree line. He was cited for driving at unsafe speed.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Tiffany Annette Natzic, 33, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Pamela E. Kelley, 59, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Stephen Lenn, 47, of New Castle, two counts of disorderly house.
•Ashley N. Leonard, 29, of New Castle, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.
•Stephen McDonald, 37, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Thomas Anthony Perod, 31, of New Castle, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Joselyn Ann Pieri, of Marina, Ca., protective treatment violation.
•Jones Development LLC, of Ellwood City, weeds violation.
Municipal animal control charged the following:
•Karrie Lee Toscano, 22, of Enon Valley, pet confined within the premises of the owner violation.
•Jay Howard Estermyer Jr., 29, of Wampum, pet confined within the premises of the owner violation.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Antoine Depri Moss, 27, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
•Tyler Jordan Abraham, 27, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and organized retail theft.
