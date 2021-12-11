Correction
Local. A special meeting of the New Castle School Board set for Monday to select a new board member will convene at 5:30 p.m. The time was incorrect in Wednesday’s edition.
Births
To Riley Baker and Caitlyn Ayres, a daughter on Dec. 7, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To William Wharry and Kathy McDermott, a son on Dec. 8, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
Patrick A. Lewis Jr., 44, of New Castle, two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of possession of firearm prohibited, receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aaron P. Carlson, 48, of New Brighton, receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license, turning movements and required signals, signaling improperly, obscured plates and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
Tarra Lynn Mesko, 40, of New Castle, receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence an use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael W. Lombardo Jr., 34, of New Castle, firearms not to be carried without a license-no criminal violation.
Pamela E. Kelley, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
Kelsey Meyers, 25, of Butler, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
Brett E. Leon, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
JNS Property Development PA, LLC, of New Castle, use of porch for storage prohibited.
Common Pleas
sentences
JOHN W. HODGE
Matthew Leslie — Following a guilty plea to receives advance payment for services and fails to perform, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,151.25 and restitution of $1,000.
James Burnette — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 11 months and 15 days to a maximum of 23 months with 191 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $996.75.
Ludner St. — Victor-Following a guilty plea to intent to possess a controlled substance, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 24 days to a maximum of one year with 24 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,597.75.
J. CRAIG COX
Matthew Todd — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,460.25 and fines of $300.
Shakira Henley-Following a guilty plea to criminal mischief, the defendant received no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $454.75.
Continued or moved: Kevin Gilmore and Samantha Taylor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.