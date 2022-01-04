Births
To Jacob and Vanessa Flynn of Bessemer, a daughter on Dec. 31, 2021, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Brodie Allen Thompson and Harleea Taylor of Sharon, a son on Jan. 1, 2022, in UPMC Horizon Hospital.
District judge
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Krishna James, 38, of Warren, Ohio, six counts of criminal trespass and two counts of burglary.
•Mahogany M. Davis, 26, of New Castle, aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury with deadly weapon, simple assault and harassment.
•Zane Reza Fustos, 31, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Melody E. Mercadante, of New Castle, harassment.
•Anton Lamar Wise, 42, of New Castle, harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Patrick Joseph McCloskey, 41, of Ellwood City, terroristic threats.
•Jesse R. Thompson, 31, of Ambridge, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Everett B. Lefever, 19, of Pittsburgh, charged by New Wilmington police with disorderly house.
State police charged the following:
•Ashley Nicole Baxter, 34, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane, driving an unregistered vehicle, no headlights, operating vehicle without required insurance and careless driving.
•David Scott Difrischia, 59, of Ellwood City, driving under the influence, disregarding traffic lane and careless driving.
