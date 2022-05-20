District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
Robert Joseph Bachor, 55, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief and defiant trespass.
James Silvis, 34, of New Castle, terroristic threats, strangulation and harassment.
Ashley Boughter, 28, of Ellwood City, terroristic threats and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Tryston Kane Keith, 18, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with disorderly conduct.
Colton M. Attisano, 21, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with unlawful killing or taking of big game.
New Wilmington police charged the following:
Madelyn Leah Morgan, 21, of Brookfield, Ohio, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, obstructed window and failure to comply with license restrictions.
Nicole M. Giammarino, 24, of Basking Ridge, NJ, two counts of driving under the influence.
The Lawrence County Career and Technical Center charged the following:
Sarah Adkins, of Ellwood City, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
Davina Clark, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
