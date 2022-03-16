District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Ian Anthony Sallese, 44, of Enon Valley, charged by state police with harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Paul Stephen McHugh, 36, of Salem, Ohio, charged by Union Township police with criminal trespass, loitering and prowling at night, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and criminal mischief.
•Richard J. Lucicosky, 44, of New Middletown, Ohio, two counts each of burglary, theft by unlawful taking, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
Mahoning Township police charged the following:
•Kenneth Michael Graham, 37, of New Castle, criminal trespass, burglary, possession of an instrument of crime, criminal mischief, loitering and prowling at night and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Mark Andrew Haney, 36, of Salem, Ohio, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, loitering and prowling at night, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, intent to possess a controlled substance and burglary.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Charles E. Wells, 21, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with control of property.
•Mikayla Ivory Rose Morgan, 18, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct and use of tobacco in school building prohibited.
The Laurel Area School District charged the following:
•Carlee Valiknac, of New Castle, two counts of violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Cameryn Bell, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Tamikka Marie Robinson, 41, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Doreese E. Bell, 72, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Sierra Marie Gasser, 22, of New Castle, retail theft.
