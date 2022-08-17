District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
Michael Alan Cox Jr., 31, of New Castle, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
Jacob Henry Guncderson, 45, of New Castle, four counts of criminal mischief and one count of creating catastrophe.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
Katie Lynn Stoner, 31, of Kittanning, three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of permit unlicensed driver and failure to use safety belt.
Zachary Carter Eckman, of Kittanning, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, repeat offenders, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, operating privileges suspended or revoked, turning movements and required signals., failure to stop at stop sign, careless driving and failure to use safety belt.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Rusty Bryan Ruxcker, 47, of Jonesboro, AR, charged by Union Township police with driving under the influence, careless driving, reckless driving, driving an unregistered vehicle, and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Curtis Wayne Irion, 44, of Butler, charged by state police with retail theft.
Perry Mason George, 60, of Pulaski, charged by Pulaski Township police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.