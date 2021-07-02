Correction
Marriage licenses. Kevin Michael Preston, 33, and Gabriella Marie Turco, 28, received a marriage license. Her age was incorrect in Thursday’s edition.
Birth
To Wyatt and Amanda Marks of Neshannock Township, a daughter, on June 30, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•John W. Booker, 66, of New Castle, eight counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse-person less than 16, corruption of minors-defendant age 18 or above and indecent assault-person less than 16.
•William A. Napier Jr., 26, of New Castle, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.
•Kimberly Ann Gardner, 24, of New Castle, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Alexander Ray Miller, 36, of New Castle, charged by state police with aggravated indecent assault of child, unlawful contact with minor, indecent assault on person less than 13, corruption of minors-defendant age 18 or above and endangering the welfare of children.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Daniel Adam Deblasio, 34, of New Castle, arson, risking catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.
•Nicole Lynn Bruce, 26, of New Wilmington, disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Alfred L. Ball, 64, of Aultman, charged by Shenango Township police with aggravated assault by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, careless driving, driving at an unsafe speed and following too closely.
