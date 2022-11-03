Police
•Accident. Kristen F. Grumbine, 41, of New Castle, was driving on Route 168 in New Beaver Borough around 8:30 a.m. Saturday and failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Her Ford Fusion went off the road and hit an embankment. Grumbine was not injured. Her car was towed. Police asid she was driivng too fast for conditions and she is to be cited for accidents involving damage to property. The volunteer fire departments of Wampum and New Beaver boroughs assisted at the scene.
•Accident. Edward J. Mitchell, 28, of McKeesport was driving south on Pennsylvania Avenue in Shenango Township around 1:45 a.m. Saturday when his car went off the road and hit a tree and a guide wire. Mitchell was not injured. His Chevrolet Camaro was towed. He will be charged with driving under the influence, police said.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
Monica Maree Querriera, 33, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possessionwith intent to manufacture or deliver, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of small amount/distribute, not sell, intent to possess a controlled substance, resisting arrest, giving false identification to a law officer, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
Jaquawn Ramon Underwood, 19, of West Mifflin, two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Lawrence County district attorney charged the following:
William A. Napier, 27, of New Castle, contraband/non-controlled substance and contraband/possession of telecom device by inmate.
Tyler Lloyd McMillan, 34, of New Castle, contraband/non-controlled substance and contraband/possession of telecom device by inmate.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Justin Taylor Pounds, 30, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with harassment.
Anima Marie Vitek Karima, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with maximum number of small animals, nuisances declared unlawful and two counts of noise control.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
New Castle police charged the following:
Dai’Ryon Mitchell, 26, of Pittsburgh, two counts each of failure to stop at stop sign and signaling improperly and one count each of endangering the welfare of children, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, reckless driving, careless driving, safety restraints and driving without a license.
Trudy Denise Robinson, 52, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Thomas Lentz Hall Jr., 40, of Pulaski, charged by Pulaski Township police with criminal trespass.
State police charged:
Frank B. Cimperman, 74, of Volant, agricultural trespasser posted land and theft by unlawful taking.
Samiya Marie Jackson, 39, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking, unauthorized use of a motor/other vehicles and receiving stolen property.
