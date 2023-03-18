Correction
Local. Cara Atkinson is the founder, president and chief executive officer of the Club Hope Foundation. A Page A1 article in Thursday's New Castle News about the organization's Neshannock chapter misidentified the founder.
Birth
To Daniel Gravatt and Devinne Weston, of New Castle, a son, born March 16, 2023 at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jonathan Thomas Jackson, 43, of New Castle, retail theft, six counts of theft, six count of receiving stolen property and trespass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.