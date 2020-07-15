Corrections
•Local. Rich Schenker has spearheaded a drive to create a commemorative plaque for the victims of explosions at the former American Cyanamid plant. Chuck Schell is one of the donors. Their first names were incorrect in Monday’s edition. Also, the book “Dynamite! A Blaster’s History” offers a look at the plant’s history by former employee J. Nelson McConahy, and copies are available by calling the author at (502) 222-0515 or (502) 550-7556.
•Local. Slippery Rock Township received $36,055.92 in federal relief money for COVID-19-related expenses. The township was omitted from a list of recipients in Saturday’s edition.
Birth
To Raffaele Reino Jr. and Amanda Kreutzer Reino of Sharon, a son on July 13, 2020 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Desiree Marie Martino, 35, of New Castle, aggravated assault and simple assault.
•Maliyah Robinson, 18, of New Castle, harassment.
•Mark Edward Wade, 58, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Tiffany Youngworth, 29, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Destiny Youngworth, 24, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Savanah Renee Hill, 23, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•New Horizon Properties Group LLC, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with unsafe structures.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Shatiyana Mystique McMeans-Harris, 25, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
State police charged:
•Monica May Derosa, 38, of New Castle, four counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, reckless driving and operating vehicle without valid inspection.
•Kassady Lee Myers, 21, of New Castle, harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Randy Giering, 67, of New Castle, charged by state police with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.
•David D. Moffatt, 69, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with disorderly conduct.
