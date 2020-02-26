District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Kenneth Lee Ritter, 61, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, accident involving death or personal injury, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, failure to stop and give information or render aid and two counts of failure to notify police of accident.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Scott A. Frum, 42, of Wampum, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Merideth L. Mazzant, 32 of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Larry Wheeler, of New Castle, charged by the Mohawk Area School District with eighteen counts of violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
Union Township police charged the following:
•William Scott Jeffries, 29, of Ellwood City, retail theft.
•Amini Nelson, 19, of Pittsburgh, retail theft and conspiracy-retail theft.
•Michael Aponte, 44, of Pittsburgh, conspiracy-retail theft.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•John E. Young, 46, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with storing or accumulating abandoned or junked vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.