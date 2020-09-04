District Judges
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Joshua Acevedo-Laureano, 22 , of New York City, N.Y., driving under the influence, driving without a license and no rear lights.
•Christopher M. Seals, 22, of New Castle, recklessly endangering another person.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Jeffery Pumphrey, 55, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with two counts each of simple assault and harassment and one count of endangering the welfare of children.
•Matthew Steven Leslie, 42, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with four counts each of forgery and bad checks and one count of receives advance payment for service and fails to perform.
Common pleas
sentences
J. CRAIG COX
Jonathan McClymonds — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 18 months, the first 90 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,328.75, fines of $1,500 and restitution of $125.
Darryll Jones — Following a guilty plea to simple assault, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 1 year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $592.75.
Darryll Jones — Following a guilty plea to burglary, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 9 months to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 112 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $857.75 and restitution of $32,000.
Darryll Jones — Following a guilty plea to intent to possess a controlled substance, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 3 months to a maximum of 12 months with 112 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $703.75.
Nico Magnifico — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation, the first 90 days under house arrest. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,167.75, fines of $1,500. and restitution of $52.21.
Casey McGivern — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 10 days under house arrest. Following a guilty plea to driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, the defendant was given no further penalty. The defendant is to pay court costs and fees of $1,428.75 and fines of $500.
Richard Miller Jr. — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 90 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,417.75, fines of $1,500. and restitution of $89.95.
Maggie Anthony — Following a guilty plea to use/possession of drug paraphernalia, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 8 days to a maximum of 6 months with 8 days served. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,364.25.
Moved or continued: Mikyia Diefenderfer, James Hammond, Richard Poole
JOHN W. HODGE
Wynn Hassen — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,267.75 and fines of $300.
Aaron Hookway — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months. Following a guilty plea to reckless driving, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,287.75 and fines of $500.
Tristian Mesko — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days under house arrest. Following a guilty plea to driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,398.75, fines of $700. and restitution of 136.75.
Ramsey Washington — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 2 years and is to participate in a public or non — profit community service program. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,726.75.
Moved or continued: Harli Hake, Mark Aronov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.