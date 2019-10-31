Births
To Melissa and Joshua Masters of New Castle, a son on Oct. 27, 2019, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•James Kenneth Miller, 44, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with theft by unlawful taking and theft by deception.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Neil M. Graham, 35, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Scott C. Burgin, 57, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Kasey M. Crandall, 19, of Monaca, disorderly conduct.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•April Bobbert, of Volant, charged by the PA Cyber School with violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
Jeffrey W. Bishop charged the following:
•Mary A. Miller, of Volant, junkyard ordinance violation.
•Kurt W. Miller, 47, of Volant, junkyard ordinance violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.