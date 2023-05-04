Correction
•Local. State Rep. Marla Brown will host two town hall meetings, at 7 p.m. July 20 at the Shenango Township Municipal Building, and at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Pulaski Township Municipal Building. Those dates were incorrect in Wednesday’s edition.
District judge
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
New Castle police charged the following:
•Anthony Lee Cirelli, 23, of Portersville, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Melissa Anne Micco, 49, of Lowellville, Ohio, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.