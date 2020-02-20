Correction
•Local. The time and date for the Lawrence County’s tax collection outreach program in Ellwood City is 9 a.m. to noon March 18. That information was incorrect in Wednesday’s edition. The outreach also includes a station at the Perry Township building from 9 to 11 a.m. March 16. That township was omitted from the list.
Police
STATE
•Criminal mischief. Someone threw eggs at homes and cars in the area of Heckathorne Road in Scott Township on Sunday.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Amber Louise Perrine, 24, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
State police charged the following:
•Richard Carl Worrell III, 29, of Ellwood City, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, access device fraud, identity theft, criminal conspiracy engaging and publish, make, see access device altered.
•Amy Marie Crespo, 33, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, access device fraud, identity theft and criminal conspiracy engaging.
