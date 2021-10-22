District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Alberto R. Rush, 61, of New Castle, simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment.
•Tori Lynn Haybarger, 24, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Lamar William Madison, 33, of New Castle, corruption of minors and harassment.
•Christopher Klingensmith Jr., 27, of Erie, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Crystal A. Recklaw, 41, of New Castle, two counts of criminal trespass and one count of criminal mischief.
•Destynie Johns, 20, of New Castle, aggravated assault-attempts to cause injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, simple assault, harassment and endangering the welfare of children.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Tabian T. Wilkins, 35, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with defiant trespass.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Enos S. Byler, 19, of New Wilmington, charged by New Wilmington police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor and disregarding flashing red signal.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Haylee L. McConahy, 21, of Bessemer, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of driving at an unsafe speed.
•Christina Marie Hall, 31 of New Castle, driving under the influence and disregarding traffic lane.
