Births
To Matty Ryan and Kayla Marie Conway, a son, on Nov. 26, 2022, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To David King, of New Castle, and Nicolette King, a daughter, on Nov. 26, 2022, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Mark Ryan and Lindsay Marie Patrick, a son, on Nov. 27, 2022, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Mario and Amanda Gabriel, a daughter, on Nov. 27, 2022, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jamie L. McEwen, 46, of New Castle, DUI.
•Karrington Nikole Dukes, 24, of New Castle, DUI.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Douglas Holt Conner, 60, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with habitual offenders.
Pennsylvania State Police charged the following:
•Jessica Christine Clark, 42, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Joshua Brian Duffy, 37, of Bessemer, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Jennifer Danielle Greco, 44, of Hillsville, charged by Mahoning Township police with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Shane Robert Capezio, 20, of New Castle, charged by Pennsylvania State Police with unlawful dissemination of an intimate image.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.