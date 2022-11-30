New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Windy. Periods of rain this morning. Then some breaks in the clouds this afternoon. Morning high of 52F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.