Corrections
•Local. The address of the house that burned three times over the weekend in Union Township was 1304 W. Washington St. The property is owned by Jeremy Perkins of 810 Arlington Ave., according to Lawrence County assessment office records. The address and owner’s names were incorrect in Tuesday’s edition.
Police
NESHANNOCK
•Theft. Police have charged Austin Sims, 21, and Jackie Rouzzo, 26, of New Castle, for allegedly stealing a tip jar containing $10 from the drive-through of Coney Island on Wilmington Road. Police said Rouzzo was driving and Sims reached into the window and took the jar, then told Rouzzo to drive away. Sims is charged with theft and receiving stolen property. Rouzzo is charged with conspiracy and disorderly conduct.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Amber Louise Perrine, 23, of Ellwood City, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Logan Douglas Sager, 26, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Elizabeth Minteer, 30, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Michelle Renee Hill, 35, of New Castle, retail theft-alter label/price marking.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Timothy A. Spicer, 19, of Uniontown, Ohio, charged by New Wilmington police with purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
•Jackie Lynn Rouzzo, 26, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with criminal conspiracy engaging-theft by unlawful taking and disorderly conduct.
•Jessica Lee Dietz, 30, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.