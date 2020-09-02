District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Harli P. Hake, 21, of New Castle, three counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count each of simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Sean Eric Nixon Jr., 27, of New Castle, three counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle without valid inspection, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and no rear lights.
•Jayla Robin Price, 32, of New Castle, three counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.
•Carina Kathryn Ocasio, 23, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
•Dustin Bartholomew, 22, of New Castle, two counts of public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Brandon Russell Bartholomew, 33, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Lauren Leigh Grinnen, 34, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with disorderly conduct.
•Edward Dale Locke, 45, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Tyrone David Freed, 54, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Kenyenne Brennell Reese-Lakag, 23, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with retail theft.
•Kristen Joyce Voland, 21, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane and careless driving.
