District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
Glenn David Samuels III, 30, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with unlawful use of an audio or video device in court.
New Castle police charged the following:
Laina L. Winters, 55, of Parker, criminal trespass, conspiracy-criminal trespass, hindering apprehension/prosecution and intent to possess a controlled substance.
Francisco William Molina, 36, of New Castle, criminal trespass, conspiracy-criminal trespass and resisting arrest.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
Eric D. Paglia, of Ellwood City, motor vehicles.
Frankie J. Paglia, of Ellwood City, motor vehicles.
