District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
Tiffiny Kay Shatley, 30, of Volant, resisting arrest, defiant trespass, public drunkenness and similar misconduct, aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury to designated individuals, simple assault, harassment and two counts of disorderly conduct.
Lewis Darren, 22, of New Castle, simple assault, strangulation and harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Charles Joseph Piuri, 65, of Enon Valley, charged by North Beaver Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane and careless driving.
Cody Wade Domhoff, 32, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and defiant trespass.
David C. Dex, 63, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with tagging and reporting big game kills.
Union Township police charged the following:
Marcus E. Foster, 39, of New Castle, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, driving under the influence, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, disregarding traffic lane and no headlights.
Daniel Bowser, 30, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Nicole Jeanne Root, 31, of Hermitage, charged by state police with retail theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.