District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Desmond Dion Brown, 32, of New Castle, theft of services-acquisition of services.
•Marquay Akeen Gotell, 31, of New Brighton, three counts of theft by unlawful taking and one count each of simple assault and harassment.
•Krystal Dawn Maher, 43, of New Castle, disorderly conduct and defiant trespass.
•Kathleen M. Minerd, 31, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•John Mesko, 34, of New Castle, criminal trespass.
•Maliyah F. Robinson, 21,of New Castle, criminal mischief.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Brittany Reeder, 37, of New Castle, charged by Ellwood City police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count of turning movements and required signals.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Austin David Arnold, 22, of New Castle, charged by state police with harassment.
