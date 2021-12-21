Corrections
Local. New Castle Mayor Chris Frye earned his master’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh. The name of the institution was incorrect in Monday’s edition.
Local. The Laurel PTO president is Katy Hudak. The Laurel Tree Spectacular runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Her first name and the time were incorrect in Monday’s edition.
To Mikayla Suszynski of New Castle and Scott Stoops of New Castle, a daughter on Dec. 18, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Alyssa and Ian Micco of New Castle, a daughter on Dec. 18, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Andrea and Daniel Brown of Greenville, a son on Dec. 17, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Brookelynn and John Devite of New Castle, a daughter on Dec. 17, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jeffrey Scott Pearce, 43, of West Pittsburg, giving false identification to a law officer, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license suspended and display plate card in improper vehicle.
•Anthony Smolnik, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Bart Trautvetter, 62, of Darlington, tamper with/fabricate physical evidence, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, no rear lights, obscured plates and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Lamar Dawan Smith, 37, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Braydon Hardy, 19, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Paige A. Ross, 29, of New Castle, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.
•Rodney Alan Gray, 32, of New Castle, possession of firearm prohibited, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Daniel Patrick Foley-Ross, 51, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count of careless driving.
•Scott Haley, 40, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Stephanie Kelley, 36, of New Castle, disorderly house.
