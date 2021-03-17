District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Canton D. Blakley, 31, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Scott Henry Stich, 26, of New Castle, charged by state police with harassment.
•Walter Henry Guffey, 37, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Elisha Miles, of New Castle, charged by Lawrence Mercer Recycling and Solid Waste Disposal with violation of county recycling and waste management programs.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Michael Anthony Masters, 47, of New Castle, two counts of retail theft and one count of defiant trespass.
•Tina M. Rao, 49, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Mercedez Nicole Comer, 24, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Taylor Riley Alters, 20, of Edinburg, disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
State police charged the following:
•Scott Henry Stich, 26, of New Castle, harassment.
•Brienna Elizabeth Rock, 27, of Hubbard, Ohio, harassment.
•Jacob C. Smith, 29, of Pulaski, harassment.
The Lawrence County Career and Technical Center charged the following:
•Candice Caccia, of Ellwood City, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Scott Wooldridge, 50, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Lois Cross, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Krista Williams, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Desiree Babiar, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Brenda Sheley, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Joseph McCullar, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Crista McAllen, of Ellwood City, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Tia Myers, 19, of Ellwood City, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Richard Graham, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Becki Livolsi, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Nathan Livolsi, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
