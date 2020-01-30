Police
NEW CASTLE
•Gunfire. Residents of Vine Street on the city's east side reported hearing gunfire around 7:50 p.m. Friday. Police said they could not find any evidence.
•Burglary. Someone broke into a house in the 400 block of North Beaver Street on the city's North Side and stole copper pipe from the basement. The theft was reported in mid-January.
•Burglary. Someone broke into an apartment in the 1200 block of Delaware Avenue during the daytime on Jan. 22 and stole a television and an XBox One.
•Attempted theft. Someone tried to break into a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Huey Street on Jan. 20. A neighbor told police that a man was seen in the vehicle wearing a black face mask and hooded sweatshirt. Police said footprints led up to multiple cars parked on that street.
•Shots fired. Police said two vehicles were damaged by gunfire around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 15 in the 400 block of Burke Street on the city's west side. Police said both vehicles had six separate bullet entries and multiple windows were broken. Officers found 12 spent bullet casings in the area.
•Criminal mischief. Resident of the 300 block of North Cascade Street reported that their houses and vehicles had been hit by paint balls around 11:45 p.m. Jan. 14.
•Criminal mischief. The tires were slashed on a car parked at McGrath Manor at 814 W. Washington St. The matter was reported Jan. 9.
•Theft. A gun with a silver slide was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 600 block of West Washington Street between Dec. 24 and Jan. 6.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Charles Robert McConnell, 61, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of reckless driving, driving while blood alcohol count is 0.02 percent or greater with license suspended, operating vehicle without required insurance and registration vehicle/Certificate of Title.
•William D. Gabriel, 59, of New Castle, two counts of harassment and one count each of simple assault and criminal mischief.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Anthony Lee Cirelli, 30, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with retail theft.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Sebrina U. Taylor, 46, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with retail theft.
RICK RUSSO
•Dmarco Dorian-Vincent Hoskins, 30, of Highland Park, Mich., charged by state police with marijuana-small amount for personal use, driving under the influence, exceeding the speed limit and careless driving.
Marriages
Samuel Dennis Grauso, 31, of New Castle, and Ana Isabel Ruiz-Linares, 26, of San Andres Cholula, Puebla, Mexico.
Caleb Seth Hill, 24, of New Castle, and Isabella Ruth Loccisano, 20, of Ellwood City.
Jeffrey Charles Miller, 58, of New Wilmington, and Paula Christine Cain, 43, of New Castle.
Cameron James Park, 28, of Zanesville, Ohio, and Jordyn Alyse Williams, 28, of Zanesville.
Robert Allen Drake, 61, of Ivydale, W.V., and Cindy L. Cornelius, 57, of West Pittsburg.
Dannie R. Byler, 20, of New Wilmington, and Elizabeth D. Mast, 19, of Volant.
Vincent Leonard Allison, 24, of New Castle, and Chloe Sophia Woods, 22, of New Castle.
William Roy Iorio, 54, of New Castle, and Emily Kay Manzetti, 43, of New Castle.
Zebulun Regino Vialpando, 37, of New Castle, and Larissa Marielle Stefano, 35, of New Castle.
Amos E. Miller, 20, of New Wilmington, and Rebecca S. Byler, 20, of Volant.
