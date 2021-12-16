District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Darece Nicole Murphy, 37, of New Castle, possession of firearm prohibited and firearms not to be carried without a license.
•Tyree M. Sanders, 29, of New Castle, possession of firearm prohibited.
•Devon M. Rhone, 31, of Elizabeth, criminal attempt-criminal homicide, aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury with extreme indifference.
•Joseph Anthony Montgomery, 43, of New Castle, two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, incest of minor and corruption of minors and one count of trafficking in individuals.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Donta Johnson, 42, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with unlawful device making equipment-produces/traffics.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
The Pennsylvania Game Commission charged:
•Wayne G. Fennick, 88, of New Castle, tagging and reporting big game kills.
•Nicholas G. Kulik, 31, of West Pittsburg, loaded firearms in vehicles.
•Daniel L. Byler, 20, of New Wilmington, trespass on private property while hunting-posted or fenced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.