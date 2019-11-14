District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Leanne Murphy Segura-ETAL, of New Castle, charged by New Castle’s code enforcement department with weeds-trees and ornamental shrubs violation.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Michael Anthony Masters, 46, of New Castle, three counts of terroristic threats.
•Brandy Lynn Robertson, 35, of New Castle, access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Lucas P. McLaren, 40, of New Castle, two counts of robbery and one count each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Johnny Lee Brinkman Jr., 46, of New Castle, access device fraud and theft by unlawful taking.
•Lavonta Marquis Payne, 22, of New Castle, resisting arrest, defiant trespass and disorderly conduct.
•Jeffrey Earl Davis, 28, of New Castle, retail theft.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Troy D. Condron, 41, of Springboro, unauthorized use of a motor/other vehicles.
•Joshua R. Bartley, 39, of Ellwood City, aggravated assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.
•Robert McDonald, 28, of Ellwood City, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, giving false identification to a law officer and disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Mikel Anthony Benson, 58, of Ellwood City, charged by Mahoning Township police with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
State police charged the following:
•Riley Patrick Hunt, 21, of New Castle, burglary, criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking.
•Daniel E. Troxell, 44, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of failure to carry registration, operating vehicle without required insurance, careless driving, failure to use safety belt and operating vehicle without valid inspection.
•Jeremiah Scott McFall, 25, of West Middlesex, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane, driving at an unsafe speed and careless driving.
•Daniel Warren Frey, 39, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of failure to carry registration, operating vehicle without required insurance and violating safety hazard.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Michael Paul Ramsey, 39, of New Castle, retail theft and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Darren Robert Halli, 41, of Zelienople, retail theft.
•Francis Hookway, 51, of New Castle, retail theft.
